Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,531,109,000 after buying an additional 1,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,498,297 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $92,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 265,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,562,000 after purchasing an additional 118,775 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.3%

BUD opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

