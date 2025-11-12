iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.44. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

