Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX Holdings Cut by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,595 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 76.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

