Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $586.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,825,699. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

