NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $75,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

