1,000 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Bought by Elevation Capital Advisory LLC

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

