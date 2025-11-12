Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:C opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

