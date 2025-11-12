Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 1,883,754 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,883,754 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

