American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Given New $41.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

American Public Education Trading Up 4.9%

American Public Education stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Public Education by 40.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

