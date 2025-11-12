IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Acquired by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $712.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $647.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.23. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $735.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

