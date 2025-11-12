denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases 1,620 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.9% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $1,715,000. Invst LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

