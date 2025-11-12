Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Repay Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Repay has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $346.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 26,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $155,407.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 193,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,903.48. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repay by 224.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Repay by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

