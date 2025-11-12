denkapparat Operations GmbH Buys 5,570 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 52.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 79,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.1% in the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.47 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

