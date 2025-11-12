denkapparat Operations GmbH Increases Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

denkapparat Operations GmbH grew its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in General Motors by 102.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,697 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $840,490. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,290,340 shares of company stock worth $137,493,952. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

