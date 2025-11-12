Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 54.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,283,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $119,727,000 after purchasing an additional 453,702 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,317,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $402,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,028 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,138,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $850,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.