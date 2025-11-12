denkapparat Operations GmbH Grows Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

denkapparat Operations GmbH grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $413,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,370 shares of company stock worth $50,143,516. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $352.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.