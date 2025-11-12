denkapparat Operations GmbH Buys Shares of 1,930 Cigna Group $CI

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,885,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,357,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.28. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

