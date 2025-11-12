5,572 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Purchased by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,572 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 47.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $177,405,000 after acquiring an additional 838,057 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $67,612,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 50.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,865,000 after acquiring an additional 658,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $176,025,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

