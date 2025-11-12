denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases 600 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

