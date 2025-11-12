The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 347,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $147.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $162.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.