CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,158,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after buying an additional 738,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,931,000 after buying an additional 319,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

CBRE Group stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

