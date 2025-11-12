Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

LOAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Get Loar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOAR

Loar Stock Performance

NYSE:LOAR opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.09 and a beta of 0.19. Loar has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Loar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Loar by 2,104.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after buying an additional 1,323,442 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loar by 232.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $72,023,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 98.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,984,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Loar

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.