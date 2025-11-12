National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.8333.

Several research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $90.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.09%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

