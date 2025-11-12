Financial Contrast: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS)

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Interactive Technologies N/A -80.04% -57.63% Intuit 20.55% 22.72% 12.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Interactive Technologies $790,000.00 7.34 -$6.17 million ($0.62) -2.55 Intuit $18.83 billion 9.69 $3.87 billion $13.74 47.62

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Global Interactive Technologies. Global Interactive Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Interactive Technologies and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Interactive Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Intuit 1 4 21 1 2.81

Intuit has a consensus target price of $791.82, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Intuit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Global Interactive Technologies.

Summary

Intuit beats Global Interactive Technologies on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Interactive Technologies

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

