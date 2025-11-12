Critical Analysis: Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) versus Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and Getty Images, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingdee International Software Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Getty Images 2 4 1 0 1.86

Risk & Volatility

Getty Images has a consensus price target of $4.03, indicating a potential upside of 137.46%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Kingdee International Software Group.

Kingdee International Software Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingdee International Software Group and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingdee International Software Group N/A N/A N/A Getty Images -9.60% -11.42% -2.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingdee International Software Group and Getty Images”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingdee International Software Group $870.22 million 7.81 -$19.76 million N/A N/A Getty Images $939.29 million 0.75 $39.53 million ($0.28) -6.05

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Kingdee International Software Group.

Summary

Getty Images beats Kingdee International Software Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services. The Cloud Services Business segment provides enterprise, finance, industry, and other cloud services. The Investment Properties Operating Business segment invests in properties and office buildings. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware products; provides software-related and online financial services; and develops Internet and online pay technologies. It serves enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

