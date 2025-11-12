Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have weighed in on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Santander lowered Siemens to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Siemens to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
