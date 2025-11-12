Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Telecom Italia to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 1.0%

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

