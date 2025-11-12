Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Telecom Italia to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia Stock Up 1.0%
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.