Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,532,666 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,243,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 152,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHC stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Super Group has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

