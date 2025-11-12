Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.
SGHC stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Super Group has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.
Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 37.21%.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
