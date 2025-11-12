ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,632 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,632 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,310,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

