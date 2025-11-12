CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.