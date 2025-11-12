ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 685,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 186,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.