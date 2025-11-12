Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 2,524 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 192.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

