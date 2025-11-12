Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.82.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

