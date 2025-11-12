Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,158 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.NuScale Power’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

