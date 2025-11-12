Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 60 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.47.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $856.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $938.70 and its 200 day moving average is $837.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.