Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 6,980 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $22,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 24.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 85.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 66.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 84,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $172.89.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $274,163.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,246.65. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $217,141.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,921.10. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,935. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

