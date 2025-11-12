Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.27. 1,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

Get Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1982 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:BOED Free Report ) by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 7.19% of Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide inverse exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.