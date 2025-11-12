Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $31.23. 1,397,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 935,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Stock Down 17.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

About Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (APPX) is a leveraged exchange-traded fund designed to deliver 200% (2x) of the daily performance of AppLovin Corp. (APP) stock, before fees and expenses. The fund primarily uses total return swap agreements with major global financial institutions to achieve its leverage target.

