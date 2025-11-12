Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.98. 562,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 667,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th.

About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Featured Stories

