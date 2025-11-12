Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 19,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.42% of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Company Profile

Listed Funds Trust – Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by Listed Funds Trust. The fund is managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.