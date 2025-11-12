Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Should You Sell?

Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.30. 97,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 988,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Solidion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solidion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Solidion Technology last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solidion Technology stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Solidion Technology Inc. in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Solidion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Solidion Technology Inc engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells.

