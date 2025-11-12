iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 50,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 92,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

IQST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of iQSTEL in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03.

iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.34 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iQSTEL stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iQSTEL at the end of the most recent quarter.

iQSTEL Inc, through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services.

