KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 34,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 63,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.22.

Get KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.44% of KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Company Profile

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares Asia Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of Asia/Pacific region. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across robotics and artificial intelligence sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.