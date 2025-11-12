National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ:NHPAP) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 4,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

National Healthcare Properties Trading Up 0.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18.

National Healthcare Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd.

National Healthcare Properties Company Profile

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

