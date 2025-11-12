Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Harmony Biosciences worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,219.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 488,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 473,708 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,194,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 238,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,709.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,504 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,288,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 186,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,035,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.75. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

