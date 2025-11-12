Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DFAS opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

