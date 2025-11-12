Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after buying an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the first quarter valued at about $35,349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $168.62 and a 1-year high of $259.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $520.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

