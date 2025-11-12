Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3%

CTAS opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.23.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

