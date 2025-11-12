Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $34.42 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 731,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,423,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JCPB opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

