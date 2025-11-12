48,862 Shares in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 425,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Stock Performance

WillScot stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other WillScot news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WillScot



WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

